Watch MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Jam The Drums With Bassist JAMES LOMENZO

October 8, 2022, an hour ago

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared a new behind-the-scenes video from the band's latest US tour with Five Finger Death Punch. Check out a jam session where is playing drums alongside bassist James LoMenzo.

Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:

October
8 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
15 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! is Megadeth’s highest global charting record of all time, charting Top 10 in 13 countries around the world including #1 in Finland, #2 in Australia, Scotland & Switzerland, and #3 in the UK.

 



