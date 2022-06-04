Watch MEGADETH Kick-Off European Tour At Rockfest In Finland; Video

Megadeth - featuring the current line-up leader Dave Mustaine, returned bassist James LoMenzo, guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren - kicked off their European tour at Rockfest Finald, which took place yesterday (June 3rd) at Hyvinkään lentokenttä in Hyvinkää, Finland.

Megadeth played:

“Hangar 18”

“Dread and the Fugitive Mind”

“The Threat Is Real”

"Angry Again”

"Conquer or Die!”

"Dystopia”

"The Conjuring”

"Sweating Bullets”

"Trust”

"Wake Up Dead”

"Symphony of Destruction”

"Peace Sells”

Encore:

“Holy Wars... The Punishment Due”



Check out fan-filmed video below:

