Watch MEGADETH Perform "Sweating Bullets" At Bloodstock 2023; Pro-Shot Video

Bloodstock Festival recently announced "Megadeth Week" with the following message:

"Metal fans, get ready for a treat! We’re showcasing THREE killer live tracks from Megadeth's unforgettable headlining show at Bloodstock Open Air 2023! From October 21st through 27th, don’t miss these legendary performances."

"Megadeth Week" is underway, and you can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Sweating Bullets" below.

A message states: "Get ready to witness pure thrash metal mayhem as Megadeth takes center stage at the legendary Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival 2023! On August 13th, the metal icons delivered an unforgettable headlining performance that fans have been begging for over the last few years. This special video features their crushing performance of the classic track "Sweating Bullets," one of the many highlights of their explosive set.

"As one of the most requested headliners at Bloodstock, Megadeth didn't disappoint, delivering hit after hit and keeping the energy high from start to finish. Frontman Dave Mustaine led the charge with his signature growling vocals and blistering guitar riffs, while the band locked in to deliver a performance that will go down in Bloodstock history.

"Whether you were there headbanging in the pit or missed out on the action, this is your chance to experience Megadeth's unparalleled live energy at one of the UK's biggest metal festivals. From the bone-crunching rhythms to the roaring crowd, this video captures the intensity and passion that defines both Megadeth and Bloodstock."

Upcoming "Megadeth Week" videos:

October 24, 2 PM: "Symphony Of Destruction"

October 27, 2 PM: "Conquer Or Die"

Check out a teaser video below: