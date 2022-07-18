Watch METALLICA Perform "Dirty Window" At Spain's Bilbao Bizkaia Rock Day; Pro-Shot Video

July 18, 2022, 53 minutes ago

news heavy metal metallica

Metallica played Bilbao Bizkaia Rock Day in Bilbao, Spain on July 3. Professionally-filmed footage of the band's performance of "Dirty Windo" can be viewed below.

Metallica's setlist:

"Whiplash"
"Creeping Death"
"Enter Sandman"
"Harvester Of Sorrow"
"Wherever I May Roam"
"No Leaf Clover"
"Sad But True"
"Dirty Window"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"For Whom The Bell Tolls"
"Moth Into Flame"
"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"
"Seek And Destroy"

Encore:

"Metal Militia"
"One"
"Master Of Puppets"

Metallica performs next on July 28 at Lollapalooza @ Grant Park in Chicago, IL. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.



