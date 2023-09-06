Watch METALLICA Perform "Dirty Window" In Montréal; Official Live Video Released

Metallica have released more video footage filmed at the Stade Olympique in Montréal, Quebec on August 13. Watch the band perform the St. Anger track, "Dirty Window", below:

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is October 27, 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Whiplash"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Ride The Lightning"

"Dirty Window"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"You Must Burn!"

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"No Leaf Clover"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Battery"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"

Metallica has announced that Suicidal Tendencies will filling in for Ice Nine Kills on their rescheduled Phoenix show. Metallica was forced to cancel their second Phoenix show on September 3 due to a positive COVID test for frontman James Hetfield.

The legendary thrashers will complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend show on September 9. Tickets from the original show will be honoured. If fans can't make it, refunds are available until Thursday, September 7 at 9 PM, Local Time.