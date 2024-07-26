Watch METALLICA Perform "Fuel" In Warsaw, Poland; Official Live Video Released

Metallica have released the official live video below, featuring their performance of "Fuel" at at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland, on July 5.

Tubi has dropped the official trailer for their upcoming dark western thriller, The Thicket, which is set to premier on September 6. Watch below.

Deadline reported that Tubi began principal photography on The Thicket, based on Joe R. Lansdale’s novel of the same name, in 2023. It stars and is being produced by Game of Thrones alum Peter Dinklage.

A longtime passion project for Dinklage, The Thicket also stars Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna), Levon Hawke (The Crowded Room), Leslie Grace (In The Heights), Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Old Man), Macon Blair (I Care A Lot), James Hetfield (Metallica), Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders), Andrew Schulz (Infamous), and Arliss Howard (Mank).

Set at the turn-of-the-century, The Thicket follows an innocent young man, Jack (Hawke), who goes on an epic quest to rescue his sister Lula (Creed-Miles) after she has been kidnapped by the violent killer Cut Throat Bill (Lewis) and her gang. To save her, Jack enlists the help of a crafty bounty hunter named Reginald Jones (Dinklage), a grave-digging alcoholic son of an ex-slave (Akinnagbe), and a street-smart prostitute (Grace). The gang tracks Cut Throat Bill into the deadly no-man’s land known as The Big Thicket — a place where blood and chaos reign.