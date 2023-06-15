Watch METALLICA Perform "Harvester of Sorrow" At Castle Donington, England; Pro-Shot Video

Metallica have released the new video below, filmed at the Download Festival at Donington Park in Castle Donington, England, on June 8:

Earlier this week, Metallica released a video for "If Darkness Had A Son", featured on The Amsterdam Sessions (Amazon Music Presents) out today. Watch the clip below.

The four-track release is available exclusively on Amazon Music.

The Amsterdam Sessions (Amazon Music Presents) ​​tracklisting:

"Master Of Puppets"

"Lux Æterna"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Nothing Else Matters"