Watch METALLICA Perform "Harvester of Sorrow" At Castle Donington, England; Pro-Shot Video
June 15, 2023, an hour ago
Metallica have released the new video below, filmed at the Download Festival at Donington Park in Castle Donington, England, on June 8:
Earlier this week, Metallica released a video for "If Darkness Had A Son", featured on The Amsterdam Sessions (Amazon Music Presents) out today. Watch the clip below.
The four-track release is available exclusively on Amazon Music.
The Amsterdam Sessions (Amazon Music Presents) tracklisting:
"Master Of Puppets"
"Lux Æterna"
"If Darkness Had A Son"
"Nothing Else Matters"