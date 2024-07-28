Watch METALLICA Perform "If Darkness Had A Son" In Warsaw, Poland; Official Live Video Released

Metallica have released the official live video below, featuring their performance of "If Darkness Had A Son" at at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland, on July 5.

Metallica recently checked in with the following update:

"Now that The Metallica Black Box has made the move to Metallica.com, we’re excited to share our first exhibit launch with you. This one has been a long time coming, and we know you’ve been eagerly awaiting it. Introducing Orion: A Tribute to Cliff Burton, honoring the life and legacy of the man and the musician.

The first of four releases in this exhibit, today’s drop contains everything from old photos and personal letters to new exclusive video interviews. A huge thanks to the Burton family and friends for helping us celebrate Cliff this way."

Check out Orion: A Tribute To Cliff Burton here.