Watch METALLICA Perform "Leper Messiah" In Montréal; Official Live Video Streaming

September 1, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal metallica

Metallica have shared more video from their concert at Stade Olympique in Montréal, QC, Canada, on August 11. "Leper Messiah" joins the previously released "Hardwired", and you can watch both clips below:

You can pre-order the full audio recording of the above-mentioned show on CD and/or digital, here. Expected availability is October 27, 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Creeping Death"
"Harvester Of Sorrow"
"Leper Messiah"
"Until It Sleeps"
"72 Seasons"
"If Darkness Had A Son"
"Fade To Black"
"Shadows Follow"
"Orion"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Sad But True"
"The Day That Never Comes"
"Hardwired"
"Fuel"
"Seek & Destroy"
"Master Of Puppets"



