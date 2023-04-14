Watch METALLICA Perform Live On The HOWARD STERN Show; Official Videos Streaming

On April 12, Metallica made a guest appearance on The Howard Stern Show to talk about their new album, 72 Seasons, the M72 World Tour, and more. The band also performed on the show, and you can now watch the footage below:

Metallica’s 72 Seasons is released today (April 14) via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

