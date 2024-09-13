Watch METALLICA Perform "Master Of Puppets" In Seattle; Official Live Video Posted

Metallica have released more footage from their August 30 concert at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The official live video for "Master Of Puppets" joins the previously posted "Leper Messiah". See both clips below:

Metallica have launched the pre-order for the recordings from their August 16 & 18 concerts in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Expected release date is October 18.

Says Metallica: "From full concert audio and select live video clips to dozens of photos and both setlists, we’ve got everything you need to relive our stop in Minneapolis."

Enjoy both gigs from Minneapolis mixed by The Metallica Audio Team, now available to stream through nugs.net, download at LiveMetallica.com, or go old-school and pick up the CDs at Metallica.com.

Get the live CDs here, stream the shows here, download the shows here.

Metallica adds: "Relive a few moments from U.S. Bank Stadium right along with the crowd, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel to enjoy more videos from the road!"