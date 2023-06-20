Watch METALLICA Perform "One" In Castle Donington; Official Live Video Streaming

Metallica have shared professionally-filmed video of their performance of "One", at Donington Park in Castle Donington, England, on June 10. Watch below:

Metallica also performed for Download Festival at Donington Park on June 8. Footage of the band performing "Whiskey In The Jar" and "Harvester Of Sorrow" below:

Last week, Metallica released a video for "If Darkness Had A Son", featured on The Amsterdam Sessions (Amazon Music Presents) out now. Watch the clip below.

The four-track release is available exclusively on Amazon Music.

The Amsterdam Sessions (Amazon Music Presents) ​​tracklisting:

"Master Of Puppets"



"Lux Æterna"



"If Darkness Had A Son"



"Nothing Else Matters"