Watch METALLICA Perform "One" In Castle Donington; Official Live Video Streaming
June 20, 2023, 53 minutes ago
Metallica have shared professionally-filmed video of their performance of "One", at Donington Park in Castle Donington, England, on June 10. Watch below:
Metallica also performed for Download Festival at Donington Park on June 8. Footage of the band performing "Whiskey In The Jar" and "Harvester Of Sorrow" below:
Last week, Metallica released a video for "If Darkness Had A Son", featured on The Amsterdam Sessions (Amazon Music Presents) out now. Watch the clip below.
The four-track release is available exclusively on Amazon Music.
The Amsterdam Sessions (Amazon Music Presents) tracklisting:
"Master Of Puppets"
"Lux Æterna"
"If Darkness Had A Son"
"Nothing Else Matters"