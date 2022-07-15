Watch METALLICA Perform "Sad But True" At Spain's Bilbao Bizkaia Rock Day; Pro-Shot Video

Metallica played Bilbao Bizkaia Rock Day in Bilbao, Spain on July 3. Professionally-filmed footage of the band's performance of "Sad But True" can be viewed below.

Metallica's setlist:

"Whiplash"

"Creeping Death"

"Enter Sandman"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"No Leaf Clover"

"Sad But True"

"Dirty Window"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Seek And Destroy"

Encore:

"Metal Militia"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

Metallica performs next on July 28 at Lollapalooza @ Grant Park in Chicago, IL. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.