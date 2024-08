Watch METALLICA Perform "Sad But True" In Chicago; Official Live Video Released

Metallica have released more official live footage from their concert at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on August 9. "Sad But True" joins the previously posted "Nothing Else Matters" from the show. Watch both below:

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has donated a unique experience to benefit his friends with the Adaptive Sports Foundation and their auction currently running through Charitybuzz. 100% of the net proceeds raised by this auction will go to the non-profit's efforts to empower the lives of children and adults with physical and cognitive disabilities through adaptive sports.

Enjoy dinner with James Hetfield of Metallica in Colorado. You and up to three additional guests will join James Hetfield, iconic lead singer, rhythm guitarist and co-founder of Metallica, for a meal in Edwards, CO (near Vail). Plus, you will be joined for the meal by an Adaptive Sports Foundation athlete and an accompanying staff member, who will share their success story with James and your group.

The current bid is $28,500. The auction, which can be found here, ends on August 21st at 3:02 PM, EDT. Additional details are as follows:

- Travel and accommodations are not included.

- Valid for 4 people.

- Participant must be 21 years or older.

- Approximate duration: 90 - 120 minutes.

- The winner may take a photo.

- The winner can take something small to be signed.

- Scheduling is subject to mutual agreement between James, the charity and the winner.

- Please note that an ASF athlete, as well as an accompanying staff member, will be in attendance.

- Winner must contact the charity immediately upon the close of the auction to commence the process of selecting a date.

- Date must be determined within 3 months of the auction's close and is to take place within 1 year of the closing.

- Winner is responsible for the cost of the meal for all present.