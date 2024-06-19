Watch METALLICA Perform "Seek & Destroy" In Vienna, Austria; Official Live Video Released

June 19, 2024, 56 minutes ago

Metallica have released more footage from their show at Racino Ebreichsdorf in Vienna, Austria, on June 1. "Seek & Destroy" joins the previously posted "Enter Sandman". Watch both clips below:

"Relive the June 14 & 16 concerts from Parken Stadium with the ultimate souvenir... an official live audio recording on CD," begins a recent update from Metallica. "Both shows are available now for pre-order in the Met Store individually and as a bundle. Thanks again for two amazing shows in Copenhagen. We hope to see you all again soon!"

Pre-order links are below.

Night 1 - June 14, 2024

Setlist:

"Creeping Death"
"Harvester Of Sorrow"
"Hit The Lights"
"Leper Messiah"
"72 Seasons"
"If Darkness Had A Son"
"The Day That Never Comes"
"Shadows Follow"
"Orion"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Sad But True"
"Blackened"
"Fuel"
"Seek & Destroy"
"Master Of Puppets"

Night 2 - June 16, 2024

Setlist:

"Whiplash"
"For Whom The Bell Tolls"
"Ride The Lightning"
"King Nothing"
"Lux Æterna"
"Too Far Gone?"
"Fade To Black"
"Wherever I May Roam"
"The Call Of Ktulu"
"The Unforgiven"
"Inamorata"
"Battery"
"Moth Into Flame"
"One"
"Enter Sandman"

Night 1 / Night 2 Bundle



