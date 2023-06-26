Watch METALLICA Perform "The Day That Never Comes" In Gothenburg; Pro-Shot Video

Metallica have released the video below, featuring their performance of "The Day That Never Comes" at Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden on June 16.

Billboard is reporting that Metallica's "72 Seasons" has become the band’s second song from its album of the same name to crown Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, rising to #1 on the July 1-dated tally.

They have moved into a three-way tie with Foo Fighters and Godsmack for the fifth-most leaders in the chart's 42-year history. Shinedown leads all acts with 18 toppers.

Metallica first led Mainstream Rock Airplay with eight-week #1 "Until It Sleeps" in 1996. Prior to "72 Seasons", it most recently reigned with first 72 Seasons single, "Lux Æterna", for 11 weeks beginning in December 2022.

72 Seasons, Metallica’s 11th studio set, debuted at #1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart dated April 29, and appeared at No. 19 on the most recent list. It has earned 266,000 equivalent album units to date.

Read the complete report and see the Most #1s, Mainstream Rock Airplay chart here.

72 Seasons was released on April 14 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

"Inamorata" video:

"You Must Burn!" video:

"Chasing Light" video:

"Crown Of Barbed Wire" video:

"Too Far Gone?" video:

"Shadows Follow" video:

"72 Seasons" video:

"If Darkness Had A Son" video:

"Screaming Suicide" video:

“Lux Æterna” video:

"Sleepwalk My Life Away" video:

"Room Of Mirrors" video: