Watch METALLICA Perform "Through The Never" In Edmonton; Official Live Video
September 5, 2024, an hour ago
Metallica have released official live footage of their performance of "Through The Never", filmed at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, on August 23rd. Watch below:
Metallica have launched the pre-order for the recordings from their dates in Edmonton.
Says Metallica: "Relive the August 23 & 25 concerts from Commonwealth Stadium with the ultimate souvenir... an official live audio recording on CD. Both shows are available now for pre-order in the Met Store individually and as a bundle."
"Thanks again for two amazing shows in Edmonton. We hope to see you all again soon!"
Pre-order here. Expected availability is October 25th.
Metallica's next show is September 20th in Mexico City, Mexico. Their complete tour itinerary can be found at this location.