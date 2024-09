Watch METALLICA Perform "Through The Never" In Edmonton; Official Live Video

Metallica have released official live footage of their performance of "Through The Never", filmed at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, on August 23rd. Watch below:

Metallica have launched the pre-order for the recordings from their dates in Edmonton.

Says Metallica: "Relive the August 23 & 25 concerts from Commonwealth Stadium with the ultimate souvenir... an official live audio recording on CD. Both shows are available now for pre-order in the Met Store individually and as a bundle."

"Thanks again for two amazing shows in Edmonton. We hope to see you all again soon!"

Pre-order here. Expected availability is October 25th.

Metallica's next show is September 20th in Mexico City, Mexico. Their complete tour itinerary can be found at this location.