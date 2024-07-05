Watch METALLICA Perform "Whiplash" At Tons Of Rock Festival; Official Live Video Posted
Metallica have released more footage from their performance at the Tons Of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway on June 26. Watch the official live video for "Whiplash" below:
"Relive the June 26 concert from Tons Of Rock with the ultimate souvenir... an official live audio recording on CD," states a recent message from Metallica. "The show is available now for pre-order in the Met Store and includes an extra heavy version of “Am I Evil?” featuring the amazing Brian Tatler from Diamond Head. Thanks again for an amazing show in Oslo. We hope to see you all again soon!"
Pre-order here. Expected availability is August 30.
Setlist:
"Whiplash"
"Creeping Death"
"For Whom the Bell Tolls"
"Enter Sandman"
"72 Seasons"
"If Darkness Had a Son"
"Fade to Black"
"Shadows Follow"
"Am I Evil?" (Diamond Head cover with Brian Tatler)
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Sad but True"
"Lux Æterna"
"Seek & Destroy"
"One"
"Master of Puppets"