Watch METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT On Gibson TV's "The Collection"; Video

Gibson TV, the iconic American instrument brand’s award-winning, worldwide online network features original series about music and culture from the world’s best storytellers. Gibson TV series titled “The Collection” takes viewers on a deep dive into the extraordinary, personal guitar collections of music’s biggest artists.

One of the most iconic rock guitarists of our generation, Kirk Hammett, legendary guitarist of the multi-platinum-selling and 9X Grammy® Award-winning band, Metallica, joins host Mark Agnesi as he gets an insider’s look at a Kirk’s epic guitar collection in this new episode of Gibson TV’s “The Collection.” Kirk Hammett has been the lead guitarist and a contributing songwriter for Metallica since 1983. Before joining Metallica, he formed and named the metal band Exodus. Mark Agnesi heads to Los Angeles, CA for a glimpse into the epic and rare guitar collection of Metallica icon Kirk Hammett spanning stories of his upbringing, early musical influences and bands, his guitars, and his unique approach to writing music.

Watch Gibson TV’s “The Collection” featuring Kirk Hammett below.

Kirk takes Mark through his home and studio guitar and gear collections, which include 1952 Les Paul Goldtop, 1960 Les Paul TV Special, 1956 Les Paul Custom, 1958 Les Paul Standard, 1958 Les Paul Custom, 1958 Les Paul Standard, 1959 Les Paul Standard "Greeny,” 1959 Les Paul Standard , 1960 Les Paul Standard “Sunny,” 1957 Korina Flying V Prototype, 1963 Korina Explorer™, 1979 Flying V, 1972 Medallion Flying V, 1959 ES-335TD, 1955 ES-295, ESP KH-1 “Joker,” and a 1964 J-180 Everly Brothers acoustic, among others.

“Kirk’s episode of The Collection is my favorite episode to date,” says Mark Agnesi, Director of Brand Experience at Gibson. “Kirk was such a huge influence on me as a young player in the early 90’s, so to get to see and play some of the guitars I I grew up watching him play was truly incredible.”

“Kirk is a music icon and Gibson is honored to continue to collaborate with Kirk on making his creative passions fully realized,” adds Todd Harapiak, Gibson Global Media Director. “We are thrilled we get to share the stories of these guitars with music fans worldwide.

Watch the Gibson TV “Icons” series interview featuring Kirk Hammett. This episode of “Icons” features archival and never-before-seen photos of Metallica, with Kirk talking about his touring history and personal stories about recording the group’s pivotal albums, including Kill ’Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, …And Justice For All, and The Black Album.