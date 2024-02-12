Watch MIKE PORTNOY Perform RUSH Classic "YYZ" At Bubba Bash 2024; Pro-Shot Video

YYNOT held their Bubba Bash 2024, a charity concert "In Celebration Of Neil Peart" on the fourth anniversary of his passing, on January 6th at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, PA. YYNOT is considered one of the premier Rush tribute bands, as well as an original prog-rock band with three highly acclaimed albums of their own.

They were joined by Dream Theater / The Winery Dogs drummer Mike Portnoy, Anthrax bassist Frank Bello, Overkill drummer Jason Bittner, and more. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

Check out pro-shot video of Portnoy performing "YYZ" on the night below.

Proceeds from the show went to Cedars Sinai Hospital in memory of Peart.

The setlist was as follows:

"The Spirit of Radio"

"The Body Electric"

"Weight of the World"

"YYZ"

"The Trees"

"Bully"

"Bastille Day"

"What You're Doing"

"Chemical Burn"

"Tom Sawyer" (with Frank Bello and John Wesley)

"Limelight" (with Frank Bello, John Wesley and Joe Bergamini)

"Vital Signs" (with Joe Bergamini)

"Freewill" (with Seven Antonopoulos)

"Closer to the Heart" (with Seven Antonopoulos)

"Natural Science" (with Jason Bittner)

"Red Barchetta" (with Jason Bittner)

"Losing It" (with Jonathan Dinklage)

"2112 Part I: Overture" (with Mike Portnoy)

"2112 Part II: The Temples of Syrinx" (with Mike Portnoy)

"La Villa Strangiato" (with Mike Portnoy)

"By-Tor & The Snow Dog / In the Mood / 2112 Part VII: Grand Finale