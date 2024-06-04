Watch MITCH MALLOY Perform AEROSMITH Classic Live; Video

Rocker Mitch Malloy (ex-Great White) has shared footage from a recent concert, featuring his performance of the Aerosmith classic, "Dream On". Check it out below:

After several years as the frontman for the Great White, Mitch returned to the studio writing and recording his new album, The Last Song. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"I’m Living In Paradise"

"One Of A Kind"

"Using This Song"

"My Pleasure"

"Building A Bridge"

"I’ll Find A Way"

"Sometimes Love"

"You’re The Brightest Star"

"I See You"

"The Last Song"