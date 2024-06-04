Watch MITCH MALLOY Perform AEROSMITH Classic Live; Video
June 4, 2024, an hour ago
Rocker Mitch Malloy (ex-Great White) has shared footage from a recent concert, featuring his performance of the Aerosmith classic, "Dream On". Check it out below:
After several years as the frontman for the Great White, Mitch returned to the studio writing and recording his new album, The Last Song. Order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"I’m Living In Paradise"
"One Of A Kind"
"Using This Song"
"My Pleasure"
"Building A Bridge"
"I’ll Find A Way"
"Sometimes Love"
"You’re The Brightest Star"
"I See You"
"The Last Song"