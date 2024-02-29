Watch MONUMENTS Perform "False Providence" Live In Paris; Video
February 29, 2024, an hour ago
Transatlantic progressive metal outfit, Monuments, have released the video below, featuring a performance of the In Stasis track, "False Providence", filmed in Paris, France in 2023:
Monuments' fourth album, In Stasis, was released in April 2022. Order here.
Tracklisting:
“No One Will Teach You” (feat. Neema Askari)
“Lavos”
“Cardinal Red”
“Opiate”
“Collapse”
“Arch Essence” (feat. Spencer Sotelo)
“Somnus”
“False Providence”
“Makeshift Harmony”
“The Cimmerian”
“Makeshift Harmony” video:
“False Providence” video:
"Cardinal Red" video:
“Lavos” feat. Mick Gordon:
In Stasis credits:
Produced, Recorded and Edited by John Browne, Andy Cizek and Mike Malyan
Co-Produced by Mick Gordon
Additional Engineering by Ross Halden, Justin Woodward and Adam Steel
Additional Editing by Charlie Abend and Evan Sammons
Mixing by George Lever at G1 Productions
Mastering by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street