Watch NEKROGOBLIKON Perform "Golden Future" At Bloodstock 2022; HQ Video

Nekrogoblikon performed their song "Golden Future" during their show at Bloodstock Open Air 2022. Professionally-filmed footage can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"The Many Faces of Dr. Hubert Malbec"

"Golden Future"

"Yin"

"Darkness"

"Dressed as Goblins"

"Going to Die"

"The Magic Spider"

"No One Survives"

"This Is It"

"Powercore"

December 29th, 2022 marked two years since the passing of Children Of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho. Nekrogoblikon have shared their cover of the band's "Bodom Beach Terror" in memory of Laiho.

Guitarist Alex Alereza offered the following:

"There is no single other band or artist that I can say has had as much of a musical influence on Nekrogoblikon as Children of Bodom, and I can say with confidence that had I not been exposed to Alexi Laiho's compositions and playing style I would be a completely different guitar player today.

Upon being collectively saddened by Alexi's passing in the midst of the pandemic, we began revisiting the COB albums that had the greatest impact on us and decided to record a cover of 'Bodom Beach Terror' off of Hate Crew Deathroll. We each recorded our parts ourselves from home and made it a point to be as faithful to the original recording as possible.

Hope you enjoy listening to this tribute as much as we enjoyed recording it, and long live the legacy of Alexi Laiho and Children of Bodom!"