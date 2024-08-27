Watch NERVOSA Perform "Jailbreak" At Bloodstock 2024; Pro-Shot Video
August 27, 2024, 31 minutes ago
Thrash metal mavens, Nervosa, performed "Jailbreak", the title track of the band's fifth album (2023) at Bloodstock Open Air 2024, in Walton-on-Trent, England on August 9. Professionally-filmed video footage can be viewed below:
After their set, Nervosa vocalist / guitarist Prika Amaral and drummer Gabriela Abud spoke wtih Bloodstock TV’s Oran O’Beirne about the band's latest lineup changes, new music, and Sepultura’s retirement. The complete interview can be seen below; an excerpt has been transcribed as follows:
Prika Amaral: "All the girls that played in Nervosa were good for a certain period, and then things changed, like everything in our lives... But this time for me particular it was completely different because I have to start to sing; something that I never did before. Everything came up last minute, so I had to learn very quick. It's a huge challenge, because also I had new members in the band. So, it's many things to manage. So, this was a really big challenge for me. That's why it was the difference. Like, wow! Now I felt the difference of the lineup change."
Nervosa is about to embark upon their first ever headline tour of the US and Canada, beginning August 29. On the road for nearly a month-and-a-half, the tour will visit major locations such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Brooklyn, Montreal and Chicago - including seven total stops in Canada - coming to an end in mid-October. The tour will feature support from Lich King and Hatriot. Get your tickets here.
Nervosa's Prika Amaral about the upcoming North American tour: "We're excited to be coming to North America with an awesome lineup of new wave thrash metal. We have waited so long to get back and will be bringing a very special show for you all! Don't wait, get your tickets & VIP now. It's our jailbreak!"
Tour dates:
August
29 - Milwaukee, WI - Blades Of Steel Festival
30 - Minneapolis, MN - White Rock Lounge
31 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
September
1 - Lincoln, NE - Cosmic Eye
2 - Denver, CO - HQ
4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon
5 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
6 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - The Rickshaw Theater
7 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon / Funhouse
8 - Portland, OR - Dante's
10 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's
11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Usual Place
12 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
13 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go
14 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Underground
15 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock
16 - El Paso, TX - The RockHouse
18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
19 - Houston, TX - The White Oak
20 - Dallas, TX - RBC
21 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge
22 - Nashville, TN - The End
24 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social & Supply
25 - Orlando, FL - Conduit
27 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
28 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
29 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
October
2 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's
3 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
4 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows
5 - Quebec City, Quebec, Canada - La Source
6 - Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Les Foufounes Électriques
8 - Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - The 27 Club
9 - Kingston, Ontario, Canada - The Mansion
10 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Hard Luck
11 - London, Ontario, Canada - Rum Runners
12 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
13 - Chicago, IL - Reggies