Watch NITA STRAUSS And DOROTHY Perform "Victorious" At L.A.'s SoFi Stadium; Pro-Shot Video
October 26, 2023, a day ago
Guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper, Demi Lovato) and rocker Dorothy performed their single, "Victorious", this past Sunday, October 22, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Pro-shot footage of their performance, shot and edited by Edwin Daboub, can be viewed below:
Named an “Artist You Need To Know” by Rolling Stone, Dorothy has amassed over 1.1 million monthly Spotify listeners and over 1 billion streams in all time global coverage, Gifts From The Holy Ghost has over 88 million streams to date and continues to grow. Dorothy is currently in the studio and will release new music at the top of 2024.
Catch Nita Strauss on tour this fall as she opens for Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH across North America. Confirmed dates are listed below.
November
4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
5 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
7 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
9 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at the Intersection
13 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
14 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield
15 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre
19 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
21 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
22 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues
24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom
25 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
26 - Austin, TX - Emo’s
28 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
30 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
December
2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
3 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
4 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
7 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
8 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco