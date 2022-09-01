Watch NITA STRAUSS Shred In DEMI LOVATO's "Eat Me" Music Video

Guitarist Nita Strauss, who recently left Alice Cooper's band to join Demi Lovato's band, is featured in the video for the pop star's new single, "Eat Me". Check out the clip below:

"Summer Storm", the explosive new single from Nita Strauss is available now for your listening pleasure. Stream the single here, and watch the video below.

Says Nita: "Instrumental music is where my heart is, and 'Summer Storm' might be the song I feel captures my personal style the most: cathartic, driving and emotional. While a lot of the upcoming record will have guest vocalists, I’m also so proud of the instrumental tracks and excited to officially unleash this one on the world!"