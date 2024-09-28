Watch OBITUARY's Entire San Francisco Show; Fan-Filmed Video

Florida-based death metal veterans, Obituary, are currently on the road supporting Sepultura on the band's Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour. Fan-filmed video of Obituary's entire SEptember 25th show at The Warfield in San Francisco, CA can be viewed below.

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

September

28 - Tucson, AZ - RialtoTheatre

30 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

October

2 - Tampa, FL - JannusLive

3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

4 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

5 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

8 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel*

10 - Montreal, QC - L’Olympia*

11 - Worcester, MA @The Palladium

12 - New York, NY - The PalladiumTimes Square

* - Harvest to open and no Claustrofobia