Watch OBITUARY's Entire San Francisco Show; Fan-Filmed Video
September 28, 2024, 45 minutes ago
Florida-based death metal veterans, Obituary, are currently on the road supporting Sepultura on the band's Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour. Fan-filmed video of Obituary's entire SEptember 25th show at The Warfield in San Francisco, CA can be viewed below.
Remaining tour dates are as follows:
September
28 - Tucson, AZ - RialtoTheatre
30 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
October
2 - Tampa, FL - JannusLive
3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
4 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
5 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
6 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
8 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom
9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel*
10 - Montreal, QC - L’Olympia*
11 - Worcester, MA @The Palladium
12 - New York, NY - The PalladiumTimes Square
* - Harvest to open and no Claustrofobia