Watch OZZY OSBOURNE's Induction Into WWE Hall Of Fame; Video
April 7, 2021, an hour ago
The WWE has posted video footage of Ozzy Osbourne's induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame. As previously reported, Ozzy was part of the combined 2020/2021 WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony, which was taped last week. Osbourne did not appear in person at the ceremony, but did record a video message for the show.
In the video, Ozzy states: "Thank you so much WWE for this amazing award. I don't deserve it, but thanks anyway. It's all about the fans, really. Our fans are what keep us alive, man. It's all about them. I wanna thank Vince McMahon and Triple H. Thank you very much, God bless you."