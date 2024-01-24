Watch PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO Perform "Love Is A Battlefield" On Austin City Limits; Official Video

In the new video below from AustinCityLimitsTV, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo perform "Love Is A Battlefield" on Austin City Limits.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo premieres January 27 on PBS. Watch on your local PBS station or stream following the broadcast on the PBS App or here.

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame legends Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo deliver a career-spanning hour of classic rock highlights in their Austin City Limits debut, including “Heartbreaker,” “We Belong,” and “Love Is A Battlefield”.