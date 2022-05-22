Watch PAUL DI'ANNO Perform IRON MAIDEN Classics In Croatia; Video

Last night (May 21st) at the Bikers Beer Factory in Zagreb, Croatia, former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno performed for the first time in seven years in a wheelchair. The difficult condition that could have ended in the loss of his leg, he has been receiving treatment in Croatia, where he made his first steps in May after a series of lymphatic drainage treatments and daily physiotherapy. The complicated and long-lasting treatment was initiated by fans and friends who raised significant funds to restore his new-old life. As Paul's health condition got better and better, he gathered a new group Warhorse with new friends in Croatia with all proceeds going directly to the needs of his treatment and all additional things related to treatment.



Check out Warhorse performing a pair of Iron Maiden classics below:



“Prowler”:

“Running Free”:



Paul's new band Warhorse has just released a DVD single and released a special edition of 666 numbered and signed DVDs, which will cover the costs of the three operations that follow and all the associated treatment costs.

The recorded songs that will be found on the Warhorse DVD single are as follows:

“Stop The War” (3.30)

Lyrics: Hrvoje Madiraca, Paul Di’Anno

Music: Hrvoje Madiraca - Ante Pupačić Pupi

“The Doubt Within” (3.24)

Lyrics: Hrvoje Madiraca

Music: Hrvoje Madiraca - Ante Pupačić Pupi

Vocals: Paul Di’Anno

Guitars: Hrvoje Madiraca, Ante Pupačić Pupi

Bass guitars: Becky Baldwin (Stop The War), Ante Pupačić Pupi (The Doubt Within)

Drums: Petar Šantić (Stop The War), Danijel Stojan (The Doubt Within)