Watch RHETT FORRESTER Record The Dr. Dirty Sessions; Day 1 Studio Video Streaming

BraveWords Records recently announced the release of Rhett Forrester & Rob Robbins - The Complete Dr. Dirty Sessions, a collection of songs celebrating a little known chapter in the musical journey of much missed rock vocalist, the one and only... the late Rhett Forrester during his time spent living in Canada in the early 90s.

Today, BraveWords Records shares video of Rhett Forrester in the studio over four days recording for the Dr. Dirty Sessions. This is video from Day 1. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don’t miss video from Days 2-4.

Originally billed under the band-name Dr. Dirty from 1992-1993, the songs on The Complete Dr. Dirty Sessions were written by Scot Gaines and Rob Robbins before Forrester joined to complete the then new band.

Produced by Robbins, this album features Forrester's distinct vocals accompanied by a talented ensemble of musicians including Rob Robbins on guitar, keys, and vocals, Rod Albon on bass, Brent Gattoni on drums, and Matt Whale contributing keys on the track "Hold On". Rhett Forrester, known for his powerful voice and stage presence, takes center stage on this album.

The Complete Dr. Dirty Sessions offers listeners an insight into Forrester's musical influences that helped define his style during his "Canadian tenure"... Rhett had cited to Robbins that his biggest influences were Paul Rodgers and Steven Tyler.

The album's tracks highlight Forrester's dynamic range and delivery to bring the songs to life. According to producer Rob Robbins, "It was a pleasure to work on and restore these sessions from deep in the archives — it is great that previously unreleased songs are finally seeing the light of day."

Fans of Forrester will appreciate the opportunity to hear some of his last vocal performances before his untimely death in 1994. The Complete Dr. Dirty Sessions pays homage to Forrester's legacy and contributions to the rock music scene, offering a memorable listening experience for audiences old and new. The digital release features numerous exclusive bonus tracks, further pulling back the musical curtain on Rhett’s final years.

Tracklisting:

"Coming Home"

"Redbone Rock"

"Love Song"

"Rescue Me"

"Too Little Too Late"

"Smokin’ Gun"

"Hold On"

"In And Out"

"It’s A Little Too Much" (Unreleased Track)

"Amazing Grace" (Unreleased Track)

"Rescue Me" (Unreleased Clearlake Studios Session)

"Love Song" (Work Tape)

"Rescue Me" (Work Tape)

"Too Little Too Late" (Work Tape)

"Hold On" (Work Tape)

"In And Out" (Work Tape)

"Hold On" video:

