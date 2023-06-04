Watch ROBERT FRIPP And TOYAH Revisit AC/DC's "Back In Black"

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox revisit their cover of the AC/DC classic "Back In Black" below:





Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch is going on tour throughout the UK in September and October. The couple will be accompanied by a live band, with Fripp on guitar.

Tickets are available here.

Says Toyah: “When people ask, 'What is the show going to be?', it’s going to be about the hundred years of musical experience we have between us.”

Watch the "Toyah At Home" video below, where Toyah and Robert introduce the tour concept: