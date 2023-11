Greek black metal legends, Rotting Christ, performed "Elthe Kyrie" at the 2022 edition of Norway's Midgardsblot Festival. Professionally-filmed video footage can be viewed below. "Midgardsblot Festival" is featured on the band's 2016 album, Rituals.

Rotting Christ's 15th album is expected to be released via Season Of Mist in early 2024. Stay tuned for updates.