Watch ROTTING CHRIST Perform "Like Father Like Son" At Lithuania's Kilkim Žaibu XXIV Festival 2024; Pro-Shot Video

Rotting Christ have released the new video below, featuring their performance of the Pro Xristou album track, "Like Father Like Son", filmed at Lithuania's Kilkim Žaibu XXIV Festival 2024.

Professionally-filmed footage of Rotting Christ's full live set from from Pol'And'Rock Festival 2024, filmed on August 2 at the former Czaplinek-Broczyno Airfield in Poland, is available for streaming below: