Watch SAMMY HAGAR And CHARLIE DANIELS Perform "Long Haired Country Boy"; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, Sammy Hagar and Charlie Daniels get acoustic on this "Long Haired Country Boy" jam. Plus, the two sit down to chat about what makes Charlie's studio special, how he found his unique sound and more.

Watch the full episode here.

Catch Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows in 2023:

July

14 - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena At Harveys - Stateline, NV

15 - Pearl Theater - Las Vegas, NV - SOLD OUT

October

9 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

11 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

13 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

28 - The Sound At Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL

29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL