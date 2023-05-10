Watch SAMMY HAGAR Perform With THREE LOCK BOX "The Ultimate Sammy Hagar Tribute" In Las Vegas; Video

On Sunday, May 7, Sammy Hagar performed with Three Lock Box ("The Ultimate Sammy Hagar Tribute") during their set at SOAK Pool at Palms in Las Vegas, NV. Hagar joined the band to perform 1972 Montrose classic "Rock Candy", and the 1983 hit "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy". Video can be viewed below.

Las Vegas Review-Journal's John Katsilometes says Three Lock Box frontman JC Martinez, known to fans as Sin City Sammy, was of course thrilled at Hagar’s participation. “How often does this happen?” he called to the crowd, which was in the right place at the right time. Hagar’s arrival was only hinted at, not confirmed until the morning of the show.