Watch SEPULTURA Perform "Roots Bloody Roots" At Bloodstock 2023; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

The Bloodstock Festivals channel has released professionally-filmed video footage of Sepultura performing "Roots Bloody Roots" live at Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival 2023. Check it out below:

Watch Sepultura perform "Guardians Of The Earth" and "Isolation" at the same show:

Bloodstock Festivals previously released the video below, stating: "Legendary Sepultura guitarist, Andrease Kisser, stopped by to talk with Oran on the Bloodstock TV sofa, where he talks about the bands hectic schedule since the pandemic, news of a live album, and his views on the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame."