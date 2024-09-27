Watch SEPULTURA's Entire Celebrating Life Through Death Farewell Tour San Francisco Show; Fan-Filmed Video

On September 25th, Sepultura brought their Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour to The Warfield in San Francisco, CA. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Refuse/Resist"

"Territory"

"Kairos"

"Phantom Self"

"Attitude"

"Means to an End"

"Breed Apart"

"Guardians of Earth"

"Mind War"

"False"

"Choke"

"Escape to the Void"

"Kaiowas"

"Dead Embryonic Cells"

"Agony of Defeat"

"Troops of Doom"

"Inner Self"

"Arise"

"Ratamahatta"

"Roots Bloody Roots"

As part of their massive Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour, metal legends Septultura are currently touring North American roads; you can witness the ambassadors of Brazilian metal with a career-spanning set that will honour the band’s 40 years of existence.

Joining them on this momentous tour will be Florida-based death metal veterans Obituary, iconic New York hardcore pioneers Agnostic Front, and Sao Paulo’s death/thrash metallers Claustrofobia. Together, this package will unleash an electrifying display of power, passion, and raw emotion.

Andreas Kisser comments: “We are so excited to announce the North American concerts of the 'Celebrating Life Through Death’ farewell tour. We are having a blast doing these shows and celebrating 40 years of history, and now it is your turn! Happy to share the stage with our brothers from Obituary, Agnostic Front, and Claustrofobia! Do not miss this! See you all on the road!”

Dates:

September

27 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

28 - Tucson, AZ - RialtoTheatre

30 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

October

2 - Tampa, FL - JannusLive

3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

4 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

5 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

8 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel*

10 - Montreal, QC - L’Olympia*

11 - Worcester, MA @The Palladium

12 - New York, NY - The PalladiumTimes Square

* - Harvest to open and no Claustrofobia