Watch SINÉAD O'CONNOR Perform THE WHO Classic "Baba O'Riley" With ROGER DALTREY; Video

The Who are paying tribute to late singer-songwriter, Sinéad O'Connor, who passed away at age 56 on July 26. The Who posted the video below, simply stating, "One for Sinéad. Rest in peace."

Upon her passing, Sinéad O'Connor's family stated: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."