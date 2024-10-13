Watch SLAUGHTER's Entire Show At The Starland Ballroom In New Jersey; Fan-Filmed Video

JPL Productions has shared 4K live video of hard rockers, Slaughter, performing at the iconic Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, on September 28. Check out the entire show below.

Setlist:

"Mad About You"

"Burnin' Bridges"

"Spend My Life"

"Immigrant Song" (Led Zeppelin)

"Eye to Eye"

"The Wild Life"

"Desperately"

"Days Gone By" (Mark and Dana only)

"Real Love"

"Fly to the Angels"

"Up All Night"