Watch SONATA ARCTICA Perform New Song "Angel Defiled" Live At Wacken Open Air 2024; Pro-Shot Video

Finnish melodic metallers, Sonata Arctica, recently released a music video for "Angel Defiled", lifted from their new album, Clear Cold Beyond, available via Atomic Fire. The band performed the song upon the "Faster Stage" at Wacken Open Air 2024. Watch professionally-filmed video below:

Watch the official "Angel Defiled" music video below:

Clear Cold Beyond is packed with strong songs and fuses the best of all periods of Sonata Arctica's multifaceted work: From high-speed anthems such as the aforementioned "First In Line" and "California" to emotion-laden tracks such as "The Best Things" and the closing title track, this record offers something for each and every Sonata Arctica fan.

Clear Cold Beyond tracklisting:

"First In Line"

"California"

"Shah Mat"

"Dark Empath"

"Cure For Everything"

"A Monster Only You Can't See"

"Teardrops"

"Angel Defiled"

"The Best Things"

"Clear Cold Beyond"

Bonus Tracks (digipak + vinyl only):

"A Ballad For The Broken"

"Toy Soldiers" (Martika cover)

"California" video:

"Dark Empath" video:

"A Monster Only You Can't See" lyric video:

"First In Line":

Sonata Arctica will launch a European headline tour in September/October this year. Special guests on the whole run will be iconic Greek metallers Firewind, with German power metallers Serious Black warming up the crowds.

The lineup of the Nordic leg will be completed by Sonata Arctica's new RPM labelmates, Swedish symphonic metal act Tungsten, while Swedish power metal newcomers Final Strike will appear on the tour's opening night.

Dates:

September

11 - Norrtälje (Opalen), Sweden - Rimbo Kulturscen (with Final Strike only)

12 - Östersund, Sweden - Gamla Teatern*

13 - Trondheim, Norway - Tapperiet*

14 - Örnsköldsvik, Sweden - Nöjesbolaget*

16 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena*

17 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken*

18 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park*

20 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle*

21 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

24 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg (Pandora)

25 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

26 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

27 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

October

1 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

2 - Villeurbanne, France - La Rayonne

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz 2

4 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center (La Sala)

5 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem

7 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

8 - Padova, Italy - Hall

9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

10 - TBA

11 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Proxima

12 - Poznań, Poland - Tama

Lineup:

Tony Kakko - vocals

Elias Viljanen - guitars

Pasi Kauppinen - bass

Henrik "Henkka" Klingenberg - keyboards

Tommy Portimo - drums