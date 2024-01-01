Watch STEPHEN PEARCY Perform RATT's Out Of The Cellar Album In Its Entirety At The Whisky A Go Go; Full Show Streaming

On December 29th, Ratt vocalist Stephen Pearcy celebrated the 40th anniversary of his band's debut album, Out Of The Cellar, by performing the record in its entirety with his solo group at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. It marked Pearcy's first time playing Out Of The Cellar live from front to back.

Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Setlist:

"Sweet Cheater"

"You Think You're Tough"

"Nobody Rides for Free"

Out Of The Cellar

"Wanted Man"

"You're in Trouble"

"Round and Round"

"In Your Direction"

"She Wants Money"

"Lack of Communication"

"Back for More"

"The Morning After"

"I'm Insane"

"Scene of the Crime"

"Lay It Down"

"You're in Love"

"Walking the Dog" (Rufus Thomas cover with Carlos Cavazo and Marq Torien)