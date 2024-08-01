Watch THE WARNING Perform "Six Feet Deep" At Wacken Open Air 2024; Pro-Shot Video

The sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning, performed oon the Louder Stage at Wacken Open Air 2024 on July 31st. Pro-shot video of "Six Feet Deep" can be viewed below.

The Warning released new full-length album, Keep Me Fed, on via LAVA / Republic Records. Order your copy here.

In talking about the story behind the decision to name the album Keep Me Fed, “throughout the whole process, the work was consuming us,” says Pau. “By impacting everything we did, the album kept us fed both creatively and personally. We’re inviting other people to participate and consume it too.”

Bulldozing the way for the record’s arrival, they just unveiled two singles, namely “Hell You Call A Dream” and the Spanish-language “Qué Más Quieres.” Each song is also accompanied by its own lyric video.

Illuminating the band’s evolution, the tracks hint at the breadth of their stunning signature style. On “Hell You Call A Dream,” co-written and produced by Anton Delost [Highly Suspect, Mayday Parade] and Dan Lancaster [Muse, Bring Me The Horizon], an arresting keyboard melody wraps around the punchy bass line . A distorted guitar groove anchors a hard-hitting hook, “Give me something to believe, in this hell you call a dream.” Dany notes, “‘Hell You Call A Dream’ tries to express a feeling most musicians find hard to express. When you’re touring, you experience the positives, the negatives, and the whole spectrum of emotion all at once. It’s about how something you love so much can be something that also weighs you down, but you continue to do it out of love. It’s fulfilling, but it’s tiring.”

The three-piece further flaunt their fiery versatility on “Qué Más Quieres.” It tempers a robust riff with an electronic flurry, giving way to a chantable chorus with the power to resonate worldwide. “The title translates to ‘What else do you want?’,” Pau reveals. “It’s about taunting and manipulating. We were thinking of the TikTok phrase, ‘Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss’, and turned it into a song.” Dany goes on, “It means a lot to sing in our language and represent our country. Over the years, doors have finally opened for Mexican women in rock, and we’re actively participating in opening these doors where we can.”

Keep Me Fed also features “More”, which the band performed at the 2023 MTV VMAs, and the recently released fan favorite “S!CK” that is climbing the Active Rock charts.