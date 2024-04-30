Watch TOTO Perform Live In Wilkes-Barre, PA ; Full Show Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Toto performed at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA on April 27th, the second to last night on the Freedom - The Dogz of Oz North American Tour opening for Journey. Fan-filmed video of the entire show, courtesy of YouTube user Jim Powers can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Girl Goodbye"

"Hold the Line"

"99"

"Dying On My Feet"

"I'll Be Over You"

"Beat It" and "I Keep Forgettin'" excerpts

"Home Of The Brave"

"With A Little Help From My Friends"

"Rosanna"

"Africa"

Earlier this year, guitarist Steve Lukather revealed there will be no new Toto music “right now”, due to legal complications. The guitarist made the comment speaking to eonmusic at the Leslie West Tribute, which took place in Agoura Hills, California on Tuesday, January 23.

Lukather was on hand to honour the late Mountain band leader at the bash in aid of charity MusiCares along with a host of others including Doors’ legend Robbie Krieger, Bon Jovi man Phil X, and Eagles of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes.

Pressed about new music from Toto, given that the band members including Steve himself, singer Joseph Williams and pianist David Paich have all collaborated on each others’ most recent solo albums, he replied; “Not right now. There’s too much legal bullshit with that. I mean, we make records. I made a record about six months ago with all the guys. We still love each other and play.”

Read more at eonmusic.co.uk.

Across June and July, in to early August, the band will stage a headline tour of Europe. For fans in the UK, plans are being worked on now to stage a run of shows in early 2025. Additional appearances across the World will be announced in the coming months.

For Toto's current tour itinerary, head to TotoOfficial.com.