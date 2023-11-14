Watch TRIVIUM Frontman MATT HEAFY Join BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE For "Tears Don't Fall" At Orlando Show

Bullet For My Valentine wrapped up their North Amnerican tour on November 10th at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, Florida. They were joined by Trivium frontman Matt Heafy for "Tears Don't Fall", bringing the house down two songs into their first encore. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Courtesy of World Music Stream, pro-shot footage of Bullet For My Valentine's entire show at l'Olympia in Paris, France on January 31st can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Knives"

"Over It"

"Piece Of Me"

"4 Words (To Choke Upon)"

"You Want A Battle? (Here's A War)"

"Hearts Burst Into Fire"

"The Last Fight"

"Shatter"

"All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)"

"Scream Aim Fire"

"Suffocating Under Words of Sorrow (What Can I Do)"

"Rainbow Veins"

"Don't Need You"

"Death By A Thousand Cuts"

"Your Betrayal"

"Tears Don't Fall"

"Waking the Demon"