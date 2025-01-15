Watch UNLEASH THE ARCHERS Perform "Green & Glass" Live At Bloodstock 2024; Pro-Shot Video

On August 10, 2024, Canadian melodic metal legends, Unleash The Archers, stormed the stage at the Bloodstock Open Air Festival, delivering a breathtaking performance that left the crowd roaring for more. Known for their unique fusion of power metal, melodic death metal, and progressive influences, this band continues to push boundaries and redefine the genre.

The performance reached new heights with their thunderous rendition of "Green & Glass". This standout track showcases the band’s signature mix of dynamic melodies, intricate rhythms, and Brittney Slayes' commanding vocals. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to their sound, this track is bound to leave a lasting impression.

Watch pro-shot video of the band's performance of "Green & Glass" below:

Unleash The Archers released their sixth studio album, Phantoma, last May via Napalm Records.

Mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen, and with lead guitarist Andrew Kingsley at the helm as both principal songwriter and producer, Phantoma is an exciting advancement in Unleash The Archers’ songwriting and storytelling mastery, and a giant leap forward in their towering musical trajectory.

Phantoma tracklisting:

"Human Era"

"Ph4/NT0mA"

"Buried In Code"

"The Collective"

"Green & Glass"

"Gods In Decay"

"Give It Up Or Give It All"

"Ghosts In The Mist"

"Seeking Vengeance"

"Blood Empress"

“Seeking Vengeance” video:

“Ghosts In The Mist” video:

"Green & Glass" video:

Unleash The Archers lineup:

Brittney Slayes - Vocals

Scott Buchanan - Drums

Grant Truesdell - Guitar, Vocals

Andrew Kingsley - Guitar, Vocals

Nick Miller - Bass