Watch VAN HALEN Perform "You Really Got Me" On 1995 Balance Tour; Rare Video Surfaces

Sammy Hagar continues to roll out rare footage from Van Halen's 1995 Balance Tour. Watch "You Really Got Me", filmed on April 4, 1995 at Great Western Forum in Inglewood, CA, below.

Says Hagar: "This is such a cool song. I loved the Kinks version. I loved Van Halen's version, and I love Van Hagar's version. It's such a bad ass rock tune."

Watch clips of "When It's Love" and "The Seventh Seal" from the same show: