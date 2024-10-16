Watch VAN HALEN's 1995 Performance Of "Why Can't This Be Love" From Toronto's MuchMusic; "It's So Touching When I See Old Clips Of Eddie Singing His Heart Out," Says SAMMY HAGAR

Sammy Hagar has released more Van Halen video footage from 1995. Today, Hagar shares Van Halen's performance of "Why Can't This Be Love" from Toronto's MuchMusic.

Says Hagar: "It's so touching when I see old clips of Eddie singing his heart out! He wasn't a natural lead singer, but when he sang, he had with soul and passion. This is a prime example. And Mikey, rockin' that mullet hard! I Love finding this old stuff for ya."

Watch Van Halen perform the Balance album cut, "Not Enough" on Toronto's MuchMusic:

Says Hagar: "I've always loved seeing couples sharing the love when I'm singing about the love and the truth, it holds within the hearts of lovers worldwide. It's always the same and always will be."

Previous clips from Hagar include footage shot on Van Halen's 1995 Balance Tour. Watch "You Really Got Me", "When It's Love", and "The Seventh Seal", filmed on April 4, 1995 at Great Western Forum in Inglewood, CA, below.