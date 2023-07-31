Watch VICIOUS RUMORS Reunite With Guitarist IRA BLACK & Son At Germany's Headbangers Open Air; Video, Photos
Ira Black and his son (also Ira Black) joined Vicious Rumors onstage at the Headbangers Open Air Festival this past Friday in Germany.
Black, who now plays with Vio-Lence and the BulletBoys, played with bay area thrashers Vicious Rumors from 1999 to 2005. He was on tour with his son’s band Corrupt, on their “Art of TOUR-ture” tour across Europe.
Black said about the reunion (via Instagram): “Even more awesome was having my son Ira join us on stage for ‘Don’t Wait for Me’.. he use to come to rehearsal with me when he was a toddler and play his toy guitar along with us.. surreal!”