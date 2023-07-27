Watch ZO2's Full Set From “David Z Birthday Benefit Concert”; Video

The David Z Foundation (DZF), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the love of music for children worldwide, held its annual “David Z Birthday Benefit Concert' on Wednesday, June 28, at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, featuring recently-reunited rockers ZO2. You can now watch ZO2's full performance below:

DZF was founded by Paulie Z, the older brother of David Z and a fellow musician in their band ZO2. Before his untimely death, David Z and his brother were very active in their local music community, where both worked as music teachers and used their platform to spread their passion. Music is in the soul of the “Z Brothers,” and Paulie Z continues to spread this love through this foundation by teaching music classes, giving kids experience with instruments, and working with schools to create quality programs that will support the weight of a child’s creativity.

The “David Z Birthday Benefit Concert” kicked off a month-long fundraising initiative for DZF as a suggested donation is requested with the free admission. All proceeds will support funding music education for underprivileged kids around the world. Each year the foundation sets their goal according to David’s birth date so this year’s goal is $44,000 in honor of what would have been his 44th birthday. According to Paulie, DZF has surpassed its goal every year so far and he is confident that they will again this year with the love and support of the public.